Sherlyn Chopra sexy photos: Bollywood sensation rose to fame with the Hindi language movie Kamasutra 3D. Some of her movies are- Something special, Game, Naughty Boy, Raqeeb, Red Swastik, Kamasutra 3D, Wajah Tum Ho, Maya, Time Pass, A Film By Aravind, and many others.

Sherlyn Chopra sexy photos: Model as well as an actress Sherlyn Chopra is a social media sensation with more than 1.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. the avid social media user keeps on posting videos and photos from her latest photoshoots and keeps her fans updated with her day to day activities. Recently Bollywood sensation took to her official Instagram handle to share a video of her photoshoot where she is showing off her curvaceous body in a white crop top, denim jacket and mini denim shorts.

The video in a span of just 2 hours has crossed 75k views and the count seems unstoppable! Sherlyn captioned her picture as If you don’t like me and still watch everything I do then you are a fan. Looking at her videos and photos fans often confuse her with Kendall Jenner as many of her facial features match with the Hollywood star.

Take a look at her video here:

Sherlyn started her acting career back in 2002 with Telugu language movie Vendi Mabbu. But didn’t bag recognition until 2005. Some of her movies are- Something special, Game, Naughty Boy, Raqeeb, Red Swastik, Kamasutra 3D, Wajah Tum Ho, Maya, Time Pass, A Film By Aravind, and many others.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More