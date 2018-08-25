Actor Sherlyn Chopra is turning heads with her latest sizzling photo on Instagram. In her photo, the ex-Playboy model can be seen flaunting her sexy curves in a sexy blue bralet and skinny denim. The diva has previously worked in films like Time Pass, Jawani Diwani, Naughty Boy and Kamasutra 3D, which failed to impress the audience and shine at the box office.

Even though her films like Vendi Mabbu, Time Pass, Dosti: Friends Forever, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Naughty Boy and Kamasutra 3D failed to work at the box office, Actor Sherlyn Chopra manages to remain in the spotlight with her sensuous photoshoots. One of the reasons behind her massive popularity is also the fact that Sherlyn was the first Indian woman who bared it all as she posed nude for the Playboy magazine. Post her stint as a Playboy model, the diva came to the limelight as she hosted Season 6 of MTV Splitsvilla and later entered the Bigg Boss house in Season 3 as a contestant.

On August 24, the actor turned model shared a sizzling photo on her official Instagram account that has sent the social media in a meltdown. Raising temperatures with her curvaceous body, Sherlyn can be seen wearing a lacy blue bralet with skinny denim and a silver bracelet as she looks for a picture-perfect moment. The actor’s tiny waist is accentuating her sexy curves, which are doing wonders for Sherlyn’s glamorous avatar.

