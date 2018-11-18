Sherlyn Chopra hot & sexy video: Sherlyn Chopra hot & sexy video: She is bold and beautiful and she is Sherlyn Chopra. Every now and then, the beauty breaks the internet with her hotter than hell photos and videos. Donning a black lingerie, Sherlyn is making it just way too difficult to take our eyes off her.

Sherlyn Chopra hot & sexy video: She is bold and beautiful and she is Sherlyn Chopra. Every now and then, the beauty breaks the internet with her hotter than hell photos and videos. Now, the diva has come up with another sizzling video and we just can’t stop ourselves from saying “DAMN HOT”. In the video, the diva has maintained to make her fans go crazy with her edgy and raw look.

Donning a black lingerie, Sherlyn is making it just way too difficult to take our eyes off her. The diva has teamed up the look with a grey quirky jacket which is adding an oomph to her entire look. The way she is posing to the camera is just too sultry and graceful. Above all this, her wavy hairstyle is making our heart skip a beat. The video has been continuously grabbing a lot of attention from her fans and followers. Let’s first take a look at the video:

Sherlyn recently grabbed numerous headlines after she performed a naked scene in the film Kamasutra 3D. Besides this, she is the only actor who has shot nude and topless for the Playboy magazine. Every time she has posted her bold post on social media, it has set the Internet on fire. Here are some of her boldest photoshoots ever:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More