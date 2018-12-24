Sherlyn Chopra sexy photos: The diva made her acting debut with Telugu film Vendi Mabbu but rose to fame with her film Kamasutra 3D in 2014 where she played the role of Kama Devi. Talking about her recent post on -photo-sharing platform Instagram, Sherlyn Chopra is dressed in a beautiful off-shoulder red coloured dress. She has complemented her Santa Avatar with Santa cap, hoop earrings, kohled eyes and dark red lipstick.

Sherlyn Chopra sexy photos: Diva's Santa avatar is too hot to handle!

Sherlyn Chopra sexy photos: One of the budding actresses of the Bollywood industry Sherlyn Chopra has taken the internet by storm with her latest pictures. The diva made her acting debut with Telugu film Vendi Mabbu but rose to fame with her film Kamasutra 3D in 2014 where she played the role of Kama Devi. Talking about her recent post on -photo-sharing platform Instagram, Sherlyn Chopra is dressed in a beautiful off-shoulder red coloured dress. She has complemented her Santa Avatar with Santa cap, hoop earrings, kohled eyes and dark red lipstick. The picture in a span of just an hour has garnered 12,618 likes and the count seems unstoppable.

The Playboy magazine model has featured in her 15 years long career has only done 16 movies among which she also was seen in Time Pass, Dosti: Friends Forever, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Naughty Boy, Game, Raqeeb, Red Swastik, Dil Bole Hadippa!, Wajah Tum Ho, Maya among others. After featuring in item numbers and hot photoshoots model cum actress Sherlyn has now become a social media sensation with 1.1 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Her videos and photos go viral in mere seconds. Take a look at some of the hottest pictures of Sherlyn Chopra’s here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More