Sherlyn Chopra sexy video: Bollywood diva Sherlyn Chopra is back and how! Returning to the silver screen after 3 years, Sherlyn is all set to feature in an upcoming music single titled Tunu Tunu. To raise excitement for the same, the makers of the film have released the teaser of the song and it features Sherlyn in an uber-hot avatar. Slated to release on February 16, Sherlyn will also be producing the song.

Donning a multi-coloured green high-slit lehenga with heavy jewellery, Sherlyn is amping up the hotness quotient with her ethnic avatar and sizzling expressions. As she flaunts her dance moves against the backdrop of background dancers dressed in black and golden outfits, the actor is making everyone go weak in the knees.

Have a look at Sherlyn Chopra’s latest song Tunu Tunu here-

As per the latest report, Sherlyn will be producing a bunch of music videos in 2019 and Tunu Tunu is just the first one on the cards. With this, the fans and followers of Sherlyn can expect to see her on the big screen a lot more.

With more than a million followers on Instagram, Sherlyn creates quite a buzz on social media with her ravishing photos. On the professional front, Sherlyn has been a part of films like Dil Bole Hadippa, Kamasutra 3D and many more. Before Sunny Leone, Sherlyn Chopra was the host of dating reality show MTV Splitsvilla.

Take a glimpse at Sherlyn Chopra’s Instagram account-

