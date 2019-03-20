Sherlyn Chopra sexy photos: Sherlyn Chopra never fails to tease her fans with a bunch of breathtaking photos posted by her on different social media handles. The actress won the title of Miss Andhra pageant soon after completing her graduation.

Sherlyn Chopra, the sizzling model and actress is well known for her burning hot photoshoots. The actress never fails to tease her fans with a bunch of bold photos posted by her on different social media handles. Sherlyn Chopra was the first Indian women who uncovered herself for the official Playboy magazine. The Playboy magazine keeps entertaining the readers with its bold and sexy images of different models.

The actress had a dream to achieve popularity in the glamour industry since her childhood. The actress won the title of Miss Andhra pageant soon after completing her graduation. She made her Bollywood appearance in the movies like Red Swastik, Timepass and Game during the beginning of her acting career. The hot, sizzling and brave actress is full of controversy’s and never fails to show off her bold side. Here are the few latest bold photographs of the actress…

https://www.instagram.com/tv/BvMumpDB205/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The social media sensation Sherlyn Chopra has more than 1.5 million followers on the photo-sharing app Instagram. She is often spotted sharing videos and photos of her latest photoshoots on Instagram. The sizzling actress recently posted a video of her photoshoot where she is seen showing body curves in a white crop top, a denim jacket and mini denim shorts on Instagram.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dUzpQwpBme8

In just 2 hours, the video has crossed 75k views and still counting. The actress gave the caption that if you don’t like me and still watching me then you all are my fan. After seeing her videos and photos fans often get confused with Kendall Jenner as many of her facial gesture matches with the Hollywood star.

The actress was selected to host the sixth season of the TV show MTV Splitsvilla. Sherlyn Chopra released her music song titled bad girl in December 2013. Her father was a doctor and she attended Stanley Girls High School and Saint Ann’s College for Women in Secunderabad. She was the main lead in the movie Kamasutra 3D, directed by Rupesh Paul and she also appeared in the trailer which was released at the 66th Cannes International Film Festival.

