Kamasutra 3D star Sherlyn Chopra is back again! This time with her half zipped yellow coloured crop top. The sizzling photos of hottie who came to limelight after posing naked for Playboy magazine is a treat to watch. Take a look at her latest hot and sexy photos.

There is no way that Sherlyn Chopra would disappoint her huge fan following. Be it her sexy moves in movies like Vendi Mabbu, Time Pass, Dosti: Friends Forever, Jawani Diwani: A Youthful Joyride, Naughty Boy and Kamasutra 3D or her and sexy photos on her official Instagram account, the hottie has managed to stay in limelight. The sexy diva known for her sensuous pictures, Sherlyn came to notice after she became the first Indian woman to bare it all in for the Playboy magazine. The lady hosted MTV Splitsvilla season 6 and was even a contestant of Bigg Boss season 3. On August 29, the model took to her official Instagram account to flaunt her curves in Lemon yellow half zipped top with multi coloured leggings.

💫💪 A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Aug 28, 2018 at 8:50pm PDT

Recently, a video of Kamasutra star Sherlyn Chopra shared by her on August 17, went viral on social media. In her bold avatar, Chopra is seen shaking a leg on superhit song Rashke Qamar. Well, the beauty was performing at an event held in Nepal. Making the fans go crazy, the star’s hot performance managed to gather over lakh views on her Instagram video.

@vishalsaxenaphotography ⭐️ @magicalmakeoversbydivvya 💫 A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Aug 26, 2018 at 9:15pm PDT

Be it a black laced bikini or animal printed crop top, take a look at some of her super hot and sexy photos that she posted on her Instagram account.

#happyweekend 💋💫 A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Jul 27, 2018 at 10:36pm PDT

#goadiaries 😍❤️ A post shared by Sherlyn Chopra (@sherlynchopra) on Jun 27, 2018 at 9:59pm PDT

Talking about smoking, the lady was noted saying that she used to be a chain smoker at one time. She feels quitting smoking requires a lot of willpower. There are people who want to abate, and whose will is very strong, still, they are unable to quit it.

