Shershaah: The Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing the role of Vikram Batra in his biopic. The Shershaah movie will also feature Kiara Advani in the lead role. The movie will be helmed by Vishnuvardhan and bankrolled by Karan Johar and Shabbir Boxwala.

Shershaah: Student of the Year actor Sidharth Malhotra is one of the hottest and prominent actors of the Hindi film industry. The actor leaves no stone unturned to impress his fans with his looks in the film. Well, there is good news for all the Sidharth fans, the SOTY actor will be soon seen portraying the role of Vikram Batra in his biopic. The title of the movie is Shershaah.

The actor is all set to play the role of legendary Vikram Batra, The story is based on the Kargil war hero who was martyred at the age of 24 while fighting for his country. After that, Vikram Batra was posthumously also awarded Param Vir Chakra on 15 August 1999. It is the highest and most prestigious military honor award, So it would be interesting to see how Sidharth Malhotra will portray the role of Legendary Vikram Batra in the movie.

In an interview, the actor expressed his enthusiasm to play the real-life heroic story of Vikram Batra. The actor further said that this is something I have not done before and ready to shoot for the film at the real-life location. Biz analyst and trade critic Taran Adarsh took to his official Instagram handle to share the poster of the film. Check the first poster here:

Shershaah also stars Kiara Advani in the lead role, and it is slated to release next year in 2020. The movie will be helmed by Vishnuvardhan and bankrolled by Shabbir boxwalla and Karan Johar.

The actor has made his acting debut with the Dharma Production- Student of the Year. The movie also starred Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the key role. The actor also received Filmfare award for Best Male Debut, Apart from the award he was also appreciated for his acting from fans and critics as well. The actor also starred in Hasse Toh Phase, Ek Villain, Brothers, Kapoors and Sons among many others.

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in the movie Aiyaary opposite Rakul Preet Singh but the movie did go well at the box office. So, It would be interesting to see Sidharth Malhotra in this role.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App