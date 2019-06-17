Shershaah: Bollywood star Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently all set for their next film Shershaah which is a biographical film based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra. Reports reveal that soon, the actors will head to Kargil for the next schedule of the film.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to head to Kargil for the next schedule of the film

Shershaah: Bollywood stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are currently gearing up for their upcoming film Shershaah which is a directed by Vishnuvardhan and is written by Sandeep Srivastava and is further produced by Karan Johar under the banners of Dharma Production. The film narrates the story of Captain Vikram Batra, who is an Indian Army officer. Sidharth and Kiara began with the first schedule of the film from Captain Vikram’s hometown Chandigarh.

In order to understand the script as well the character, both of them also met Captain’s family and also saw some pictures of the character. Post to which, the actors left for Dharamshala to shoot for the remaining schedule. Recently, reports revealed that Kiara and Sidharth will soon head to Kargil to shoot for the second schedule of the film and will reportedly also celebrate Kargil Vijay Diwas on June 26.

Reports also suggest that Sidharth, who will play the main character of Captain in the film, will stay in Kargil for a month, meanwhile, Kiara Advani who will play the role of Captain’s girlfriend Dimple Cheema will shoot for some portions and will return back.

Reports also reveal that after celebrating Kargil Diwas, the two will spend some time with the soldiers and then will kick start with the shoot. Kargil Diwas is celebrated to honour and pay respect to those who lost their lives in fighting for the country in the operation Vijay. The celebrations will take place from July 25 to July 27. Meanwhile, the film will hit the silver screens next year.

