Shershaah: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani jetted off to Kargil some days back for the shoot of their upcoming film Shershaah. As per recent reports, the shoot of the film has got delayed due to restrictions imposed by goverment due to Article 370 abrogation.

Shershaah: After creating a buzz with rom-com film Jabariya Jodi with Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra is all set for his next project Shershaah and has already jetted off to Kargil for the second schedule of the film. The film is based on the life of Captain Vikram Batra, who will be portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra, meanwhile, Kiara Advani will be seen playing Vikram Batra’s girlfriend. Some days back, Sidharth jetted off to Kargil for the shoot which was supposed to begin on Wednesday but due to measures imposed by the government due to Article 370 abrogation, some equipment required for the shoot got delayed.

As per the producer of the film, Shabbir Boxwala, the situation is a little tensed and some equipment with some crew members got delayed due to diversion in route. Reports reveal that soon the team will start shooting as the team is all prepared.

Reports reveal that Sidharth will play a double role, which will be quite exciting. The film is directed by Vishnuvardhan and is written by Sandeep Srivastava. Apart from the lead stars, the film also features Sahil Vaid, Nalneesh Neel and Raj Tarun in supporting roles and will hit the silver screens in 2020.

After finishing the shoot for Shershaah, Sidharth Malhotra shall begin with the shoot of Marjaavaan, which is an action-drama film and will feature Tara Sutaria, Ritesh Deshmukh and Rakul Preet Singh in lead roles. It is a violent and dramatic love story which will be directed by Milap Zaveri and will hit the screens on October 2, 2010.

Meanwhile, Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra’s recently released film Jabariya Jodi is garnering mixed reviews from the critics as well as fans and it is expected that the film will earn Rs 5 crore.

