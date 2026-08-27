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Home > Entertainment News > Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: From MTV And Cricket Hosting To Bollywood, The Journey That Led Her To Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: From MTV And Cricket Hosting To Bollywood, The Journey That Led Her To Farhan Akhtar

Before she became known as Farhan Akhtar’s wife, Shibani Dandekar had already built a career spanning American television, modelling, cricket, music and Bollywood. On her birthday, here’s a look at the unconventional journey that brought her into the spotlight.

Shibani Dandekar (Image Credit: Instagram)
Shibani Dandekar (Image Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Thu 2026-08-27 14:50 IST

Shibani Dandekar’s career did not begin in Bollywood. Born in Pune and raised largely in Australia and Africa, she moved to New York in the early 2000s and began working as a television host. She hosted shows including Namaste America, V Desi and Asian Variety Show, experiences that gave her an early foothold in international television.  After returning to India, Dandekar expanded her profile as a model, anchor and singer, taking on lifestyle shows, events and television assignments. Her ability to move comfortably between entertainment and live television soon became her calling card.

The IPL Made Shibani Dandekar A Familiar Face

One of the biggest turning points came in 2011, when Dandekar joined the hosting team of Extraaa Innings T20, the television show built around the Indian Premier League. The role placed her in front of a huge cricket audience and transformed her into a recognisable television personality.

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Dandekar later recalled that she treated live cricket seriously, preparing with venue producers and statistics teams before matches. Her work also challenged the stereotype that female cricket hosts were simply there to add glamour.  Her cricket credentials continued with the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, where she was among the presenters for the opening ceremony.

From ‘Roy’ And ‘Noor’ To OTT

Dandekar eventually moved into acting, appearing in films including Roy, Shaandaar, Sultan, Noor and Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. She also explored reality television, appearing on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5 and Khatron Ke Khiladi 8.

Her later screen credits included OTT projects such as Four More Shots Please!, Hostages and Made in Heaven.

And Then Came Farhan Akhtar

Dandekar’s personal life became another major chapter when she began dating Farhan Akhtar. The two had crossed paths professionally on I Can Do That, where Farhan was the host, and Shibani was a contestant. Their relationship eventually became public, and the couple married in February 2022 in an intimate ceremony in Khandala.

But the Farhan Akhtar connection came long after Dandekar had established herself across several industries. Her journey—from American television to IPL studios and eventually Bollywood- remains a story of reinvention rather than a single breakthrough.

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Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: From MTV And Cricket Hosting To Bollywood, The Journey That Led Her To Farhan Akhtar
Tags: farhan akhtarShibani Dandekar

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Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: From MTV And Cricket Hosting To Bollywood, The Journey That Led Her To Farhan Akhtar

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Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: From MTV And Cricket Hosting To Bollywood, The Journey That Led Her To Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: From MTV And Cricket Hosting To Bollywood, The Journey That Led Her To Farhan Akhtar
Shibani Dandekar Birthday Special: From MTV And Cricket Hosting To Bollywood, The Journey That Led Her To Farhan Akhtar
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