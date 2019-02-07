Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar who have been rumoured to be dating each other keep their fans hooked up with their adorable posts. Although the duo has not officially announced their relationship their hand in hand public appearances and love studded photos had conveyed it all to us. Let's see what Shibani has to say about their romance.

The rumoured couple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar won’t speak a word about their relationship but their posts give us a clear picture about what has been cooking between them. A neverending buzz about the singer and the actor have acted as a fuel to the speculations made by their fans. The captions and the comments that they leave on each other’s posts reveal a lot more than they say.

In an interview, Shibani said that she posted what she felt like and there was nothing that the people had uncovered. She stated that there was no strategy or any hidden message that she wanted to convey with her posts. The duo has graced numerous public appearances hand in hand. The singer in an interview didn’t give any confirmation about their courtship and just quoted that she expects people to understand from their picture as it speaks a thousand words. She also said that they were not going to hide anything or announce anything adding it was what it was.

On the work front, Shibani has her hands full with the Malayalam and Telugu remakes of the 2014 film Queen, and, in both, she plays the role of Vijayalakshmi. In a conversation, she also revealed that it was just about finding something that worked as people tend to call her for only NRI-based roles. She expressed her desire to change that and expand a little bit, and have more substance and a little bit more variety in terms of roles.

