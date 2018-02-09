Model turned host Shibani Dandekar was recently slut-shamed by the moral police for posting a topless photo on her Instagram. While some of her followers compared her to American reality star Kim Kardashian and asked her Zyada nahi ho gaya (Isn't it too much), a few of her supporters came into the forefront and appreciated her for ignoring such nasty comments.

Khatron Ki Khiladi Shibani Dandekar is back in the controversies for posting a topless photo on her Instagram account. In the photo, Shibani, who could be seen casually slouching on her couch in her PJs, captioned, “mid week slump #thursdayisthenewfriday shot by @rahuljhangiani styled by @khyatibusa @hm ” The moral police was quick to jump on the bandwagon and commented, “Jadda nhi hogya @shibanidandekar ” while another user commented, “I thought by mistake , I watched a pic of Kim Kardashian..”

Some of the comments were extremely derogratory that cannot be produced here. However, there were also some of Shibani’s supporters who commented, “That’s really brave of you to post something like this. It takes a lot to have so much strength to ignore such comments. Couldn’t be anymore proud.” The model turned actor, who has been time and again trolled for her choice of clothes, had earlier took to Instagram to slam her trolls and said, “To all those who judge us for our choice of clothes, #ShaveYourOpinion”

Recently, Actor Esha Gupta was also back again on the target of online trolls for flaunting an emerald green neck-plunging gown on her Instagram account. Responding to the cheap comments and abusive language found on her photos, Esha told IANS, “Trollers are basically people who have literally nothing better going on for themselves. So, they get online and start pulling down other who are actually trying to make a difference. Their trolls are not always restricted only to celebrities.”

She added, “If I’m bothered by a nobody’s opinion about my morals, it will be my fault. I believe if we are blessed enough by God to get a name and a platform where what we say will be heard, then it should be used to say things which matter, not just for promoting films. Everyone has the right to opinion, but trollers will troll on anything. I just wish they get a job or have goals in life.”