Shibani Dandekar Instagram photos: The Indian beauty, singer, actress and model Shibani Dandekar lately made news for her rumoured relationship with actor Farhan Akhtar, after she shared a photo with him on her official Instagram page. Interestingly, the diva has been way too popular on social media, thanks to her Instagram page. In one of her photos, the beauty really killed the Internet, as she was seen in a very hot bikini while laying on a hammock. The beautiful background of the photo added more beauty to it.

The diva has two siblings, one is Anusha Dandekar, an actress-VJ who has recently started her journey into Bollywood. Her other sister is Apeksha Dandekar. The diva herself participated in dance reality show tilted Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. To all those who know fewer facts about her career and work, she was also a part of various films, such as Timepass, Sangharsh, Roy, and Shaandaar. Shibani also won a nomination at the 11th Indian Television Academy Awards for the Best Anchor Game/Quiz Show. Media reports said the beauty is currently dating Farhan Akhtar.

In the below post, the hottie is seen wearing a white monokini. Her make up was subtle in the photo, as demanded by the simple look and her wavy/messy hair depicts grace and utmost beauty.

