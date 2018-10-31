After making headlines with their new-found chemistry and affection for each other, Bollywood actor and model Shibani Dandekar has ended her silence on dating Farhan Akhtar. In her latest interview, Shibani has stated that she does not need to make an annoucement about who she is dating and it is her decision to decide when and what to share about her personal life.

Bollywood actors Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are painting the town red with their new-found chemistry. Be it being spotted out in the town hanging out with their common friends to dropping subtle hints about their relationship on social media, the duo has been making headlines for quite some time now.

Addressing the speculations for the first time, Shibani has told an entertainment daily that she does not need to make an annoucement about who she is dating. After all, it is she who has to decide when and what to share about her personal life and it is up to the audience to decide how they want to look at it. With that, she stated that how much information she wants to share is her prerogative.

To add to this, Shibani added that they are public figures so people can say whatever they want to say as she does not care about their opinion. She is aware of who she is and she is comfortable with she chooses to date.

After Shibani posted a photo of her walking about in the town holding the hand of her man, several social media users speculated that it is none other than Farhan Akhtar. Confirming the same, the actor reposted the same photo on his Instagram handle.

Farhan and Shibani met on the sets of the TV show I Can Do That, which was hosted by the former itself. Before dating Shibani, Farhan was married to celebrity hairstylist Adhuna Bhabani and the duo are proud parents of two daughters Shakya and Akira.

Workwise, Farhan Akhtar will be seen in the upcoming film The Sky Is Pink co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Zaira Wasim. Helmed by Shonali Bose, The Sky is Pink is based on motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

