Television serial Kumkum Bhagya’s actress Shikha Singh, who plays the role of Aaliya in the show, has become the latest victim of slut-shaming on a social media site. Shikha Singh who recently shared some her picture on photo-sharing site Instagram went through an experience that deeply disturbed her and exposed the sick mentality of people. Shikha Singh was slut-shamed when a comment on one of her photos upset her after which she decided to name and shame the person. Shikha Singh who is a regular user on Instagram shared some pictures of her and on one of her pictures, she received a comment saying, “Beautiful. Pl upload some hottest poses with bikini or microminis as new year gift”.

Noticing this comment, the Kumkum Bhagya actress with the help of her friend tried to find out the person who had made this comment which the actress believes is an abuse. After a little research, the Shikha Singh found that the person who had written that comment was a police officer named Jagdish Gunge, following which she decided to expose the person for his shameful act. Exposing the police officer and making his shameful act public, Shikha said, “Just bcos a person doesn’t put hands on you, that doesn’t mean they aren’t abusive. Abuse is Control, Blatant disrespect, and also hurtful words. You can’t get away easy Mr. Jagdish Gunge !! Shame on you!! @mumbaipolice @mumbai.police #ahmednagarpolice @maharastra_police #howcansuchpeoplewearpoliceuniform #disgrace #shamefulact #willnotbetolerated #udontdictateme #shutyourdirtymouth #respecttheuniform”.

Speaking to Bollywoodlife.com, Shilpa Singh said, “We keep getting a lot of hate messages, there’s no denial in that. But I saw this and I just wanted to see who this person is. And when a friend decided to check his Facebook profile. That’s when we found out that he’s a police friggin’ officer. It was very disappointing and I thought it needs to be brought to notice because these are the people who are protecting us.”