After Kumkum Bhagya actress Shikha Singh was slut-shamed by a police officer on Instagram, her co-star from the show, Sriti Jha came out in support for her and in a video message said that she has seen Shikha's post and it's extremely infuriating. She doesn't know why somebody unnecessarily posts something offensive. Earlier, Shikha Singh while taking the police officer to task named and shamed her. Shikha Singh in an Instagram post said just because a person doesn’t put hands on you, that doesn’t mean they aren’t abusive.

Supporting her Kumkum Bhagya co-star Shikha Singh after she was slut-shamed on Instagram by a police officer wrote an offensive post on one of her photos, Sriti Jha said, “I have seen Shikha’s post and its extremely infuriating, I don’t know why somebody unnecessarily post something offensive and generally when I get an offensive message, I block that person from posting any on comments on my pictures or seeing my pictures but I am glad that Shikha did something about it and I hope some action is taken against this person. I can’t believe such AS***ELS exist in the world … me using an abuse shouldn’t be important more than the person offending Shikha.” Sriti Jha plays the lead character of Pragya in Kumkum Bhagya.

The entire incident came to light when Shikha Singh, who plays the character of Aaliya in the show, noticed a derogatory comment on one of her photos. The comment read, “Beautiful. Pl upload some hottest poses with bikini or microminis as new year gift”. Shikha Singh with the help of a friend tried to identify the person through Facebook who happened to be a police officer. The actress in order to teach a lesson to the police officer named and shamed him in another Instagram post by her. Shikha Singh in her post wrote, “Just bcos a person doesn’t put hands on you, that doesn’t mean they aren’t abusive. Abuse is Control, Blatant disrespect, and also hurtful words. You can’t get away easy Mr. Jagdish Gunge !! Shame on you!! @mumbaipolice @mumbai.police #ahmednagarpolice @maharastra_police #howcansuchpeoplewearpoliceuniform #disgrace #shamefulact #willnotbetolerated #udontdictateme #shutyourdirtymouth #respecttheuniform.”

“We keep getting a lot of hate messages, there’s no denial in that. But I saw this and I just wanted to see who this person is. And when a friend decided to check his Facebook profile. That’s when we found out that he’s a police friggin’ officer. It was very disappointing and I thought it needs to be brought to notice because these are the people who are protecting us,” Shikha Singh said while talking to Bollywoodlife.com about this incident.