Shilpa Shetty, the 44-year-old actress is still so fit and has a great styling sense and now after 13 years, she is making her Bollywood comeback with film Nikamma, see photos.

Shilpa Shetty, the 44-year-old stunner who has maintained herself to look like a 20-year-old. The beautiful actress has been part of many films in the past and was a big sensation of the Bollywood industry in the late 90s and early 2000 after that she got married and took a break from the films, but after 13 years she is getting back to films and is making her comeback with Nikamma, the film is directed by Sabbir. Shilpa will be seen opposite Shirley Setia, the cast is not yet been finalized but the fittest actress of the B-town will be back to her movie business.

Shilpa made her debut with the film Baazigar which was released in 1993 and after this film, she did many films and all of them became a huge hit, her career marked a huge turn after Dhadkan which was released in 2000 and also starred Sunil Shetty, Akshay Kumar in it. She was also a part of Tamil and Kannada films.

Shilpa is the fitness guru of millions and has never failed to maintain herself or disappoint her fans. The yoga guru has even launched an app for her fans to maintain their health just like Shilpa. The app has brilliant features like Yoga and meditation programs. She even works on her fitness blogs in which she tells the reason behind her fitness and gives tips to her fans, Shilpa Ka Mantra is the name of her blog and her fitness app is named as Fitness First.

Shilpa is not only a fitness-oriented person but also shares memes on her social media and give trolls a way to go through. Shilpa is married to businessman Raj Kundra and keeps on posting lovely stuff with her husband and the couple looks adorable together. The glamorous fit actress Shilpa is a mother of Viaan who is a seven-year-old child and is a fan of WWE champion John Cena.

Shilpa Shetty was a judge of many TV reality dance shows and her dance moves are very famous from her past films like Chura Ke Dil Mera, Ek Chumma Tu Mujhko, and her popular song from the film Dostana, Shut Up & Bounce which made the fans go crazy over her and everyone admired her as the role model and wanted to have a figure like her.

Now, Shilpa Shetty will be back to Bollywood cinemas with the film Nikamma and in a recent interview, she said that she is excited about her comeback and is ready for doing some different roles and she added that she can’t wait for the audience to see in her new avatar. The film Nikamma is directed by Sabbir Khan though the cast is not yet final, the film will release next year in 2020.

