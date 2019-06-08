Bollywood beauty Shilpa Shetty is today celebrating her 44th birthday. On her special day, husband Raj Kundra shared a throwback photo and with a heart-touching message. He said Shilpa is an angel in his life.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty turned 44 on Saturday i.e June 8. On her birthday husband, Raj Kundra shared a lovely picture on photo-sharing site Instagram with a heart-touching message. In the throwback picture, the couple can be seen holding hands and looking straight into the camera. Both of them were wearing blue colour dresses and green trees around them completed the picture.

Wishing his wife a very happy birthday, Kundra said, when he looks back at their journey he just thanks the god for putting an angel in my life. Calling Shilpa a blessing, Kundra added that he can’t express how much he loves her @theshilpashetty. “May all your dreams and wishes come true my darling! You have proven that with a healthy and happy lifestyle age is just a number!! Thank you for inspiring us all”

Despite the age, the actor inspires everyone. The way she manages everything so articulately is commendable. Multitasking is her another feature. There is so much to learn from her. Every time you see her you fall deeper in love with her. He mentions age is just a number for her, she is indeed a blessing in my life.

To husband’s lovely post-Shilpa also responded beautifully saying “Awwwwwwwwwwwwwwwww thankyouuuuuu my jaan Love you,”.

This was not the first time that Raj Kundra expressed his love for his beautiful wife. The actor often shares posts about her, addressing her as his girlfriend. Before this, Raj posted about his dinner date with Shilpa. In the post, he revealed how even after 10 years of their marriage, he goes weak in the legs on his Friday dinner dates.

The couple was tied in the bond of marriage in the year 2009. Their love for each other will never diminish and will grow forever. Their son, Viaan has now turned seven. He is often seen in Raj’s Instagram posts.

Shilpa has taken a long break from Indian cinema. But she continues to rock the Indian television with her judging tactics. Over the years she has become children’s favorite. Shilpa also reciprocates the same love to these children. She treats them all as her own children.

