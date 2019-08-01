Nikamma: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is all set to make a comeback on the big screen with the upcoming film Nikamma. Featuring Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia, the film is slated for a theatrical release in 2020.

Nikamma: It’s a piece of good news for all Shilpa Shetty fans. After a hiatus of 13 years, the actor is ready to return to the silver screen with a power-packed role in Sabbir Khan’s film Nikamma. Starring veteran actor Bhagyashree’s son Abhimanyu Dassani and YouTube sensation Shirley Setia, the official announcement of Nikamma was made last month and raised excitement among cinephiles.

Shilpa Shetty confirmed the reports by sharing a news clip on her social media account. She has said that her 13-year long sabbatical comes to an end with Nikamma. Thanking everyone for their love, she added that she needs everyone’s blessings. In an interview with the news portal, Shilpa revealed that her role is something she has never attempted before and she is excited for the audience to see her in a new avatar.

Filmmaker Sabbir Khan, on the other hand, has said that Shilpa is very adamant about how her comeback should be and it is a dynamic role. He is glad to have her on-board and bring her back on the silver screens for the fans who missed her.

Directed by Sabbir Khan and bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sabbir Khan Productions, the film is slated to hit the silver screens next year. While Abhimanyu Dassani made his debut early this year with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Shirley Setia will make her acting debut with Nikamma. Meanwhile, Shilpa Shetty was last seen in films like Life In A Metro and Apne that released in 2007.

