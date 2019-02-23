Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is currently attending a family wedding with her husband Raj Kundra and the photos of the same are taking social media by storm. In one of the videos shared by Shilpa on her official Instagram account, the actor can be seen dancing with Raj on Punjabi song Lamberghini. In the video, Shilpa can be seen donning a stunning pink ethnic outfit.

Bollywood is celebrating the wedding season in its full swing. The latest celebrity to give us major big fat Punjabi wedding vibes is none other than Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra. The actor, who is currently attending the wedding of her sister-in-law Reena Kundra, is leaving no stone unturned to share inside photos and videos from the wedding ceremony and we are absolutely loving it.

After sharing a couple of photos with sister Shamita, mother Sunanda and husband Raj Kundra, Shilpa has shared a dance video on her official Instagram account. In the video shared by the actor, she can be seen dancing with her husband Raj on Punjabi chartbuster Lamberghini that has emerged as the wedding song of the year. Meanwhile, in other videos, Shilpa can be seen dancing to the beats of Dhol with her family.

For the event, Shilpa Shetty Kundra opted for a beige and pink short pink printed kurti with wide-legged sharara pants, an organza dupatta and golden juttis. To complete her look, Shilpa completed her look with statement earrings, matching bangles, a parandi and a potli bag. Needless to say, Shilpa looks ravishing in her desi attire.

A few days ago, Alia Bhatt, who was in Delhi for her best friend’s wedding, was also seen dancing on the Punjabi song Lamberghini with her friends. The photos from the ceremony are taking social media by storm and proving that she is the perfect bridesmaid any bride-to-be can get.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More