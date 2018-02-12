Actor Shilpa Shetty was on roll with her son Viaan along with her niece, for famous binge session, all of them participated a for the challenge. the show was won by Shilpa but it was Shilpa's son Viaan who rocked the show with his cute expressions. Shilpa Later took to social media and shared pictures of the session, the whole session was all about Rasgulla challenge.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was on roll with her son Viaan along with her niece, for famous ‘Sunday Binge’ session, all of them participated a for the challenge. Of course, the show was won by Shilpa but it was Shilpa’s son Viaan who rocked the show with his cute expressions.Shilpa called the show “Sunday Binge”.shilpa added “the whole session was all about the Rasgulla challenge which I have won,” Shilpa has also posted the picture of the session on social media. shilpa Shetty married businessman Raj Kundra in 2009, Kundra is associated with Groupco Developers, a real state estate firm that operates in Eight Indian cities.

In 2009 Kundra and Shetty invested in Indian premier league cricket team Rajasthan Royals.Shilpa Shetty considered one of the charismatic Bollywood divas who is known for her appealing acting in movies like Baazigar, Dhadkan, Life In A…Metro in an addition to acting in films, Shetty is a prominent celebrity endorser for brands and takes part in issues, she has also hosted a reality show Bigg Boss.she has produced a Bollywood action thriller in 2014 “Dishkiyaaoon” she was last seen in Karan Johar’s Dostana, with the special song sequence.

she has also been a Judge of dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Super Dancer.she also has her keen interest in yoga and released her long range of yoga fitness videos. Her sister Shamita Shetty who is also an actor debuted in 2000 and also featured in Fareb, Zeher, Bewafaa. Shilpa also became the global figure by winning the British television series Big brother 5 with 63 percent vote count.