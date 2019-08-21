Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty will be seen on the silver screens after 13 years. Recently, Shilpa has signed a film with director Sabbir Khan titled Nikamma. Apart from Shilpa, the action entertainer will feature Abhimanyu Dassani, who is the son of famous actor Bhagyashree and Shirley Setia, who is a singer and social media sensation.
Recently, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared the news of her returning to sets of the movies. With the photo, she wrote a wonderful saying she missed doing films and it will be fun to work with Abhimanyu and Sabbir. In the film, she will be playing the role of Avni which she revealed in one of the photos. The shooting of the action entertainer has begun and Shilpa is really excited to make a comeback in films after more than a decade.
Shilpa made the announcement to return to films on August 1 with Nikamma, she said her sabbatical of 13 years will soon come to an end. In an interview, Shilpa said she will be seen in a different avatar in the film and she’ll be happy working with Sabbir. She also added, the movie will be refreshing and unique and she has never played such role before. She can’t wait for the audience to see her in the new avatar.
Back on the sets… with #Nikamma in the role of Avni. 🧿😇🧿 Can’t tell you HOW much I missed this🥰 We are going to have so much fun @abhimanyud , love you @sabbir24x7 even when you are trying to cover your stomach with the clap.😜Wah !! Really Clapworthy 👏 😂🤣 #firstday ##nikamma #backtowork #actor #actormode #work #love #gratitude #fun #team #sonypicturesindia
Enjoyed every bit of this shoot, every picture is a story in itself, replete with stunning visuals from the @samujanavillas and the gorgeous weather in Koh Samui❤ Every look, every outfit, every element you see me donning for the @globalspa_mag has been carefully curated by the wonderful teams that worked with so much love… to make this happen. (Tap on the images for the details) Courtesy: @tat.india Styled by: @chandanizatakia and @mohitrai Styling Assistant: @tarangagarwal_official Makeup: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @sheetal_f_khan Photographer: @vikram_bawa Managed by: @bethetribe Reputation Management: @media.raindrop Videographer: Nikhil Radhayaksha #AgelessIssue #GlobalSpa #GlobalSpaMagazine #Wellness #GlobalSpaJulyAugIssue #GlobalSpaWellnessDiva
I literally felt like a complete 'sizzler' during the entire shoot (The weather was THAT hot!) But, worth all the melting in the heat. Loved the pictures. Sharing a few for you here. Have you grabbed your copy of @feminaindia’s June 2019 edition already? ~ #fitness #motivation #yoga #health #wellness #photoshoot #magazine #covergirl #cover
Shimmer and Shine ✨ Semi finale mode Wearing: @zaraumrigar Necklace and ring: @mahesh_notandass Bracelet: @renuoberoiluxuryjewellery Styled by: @sanjanabatra Assisted by: @shikha_14 Makeup: @ajayshelarmakeupartist Hair: @sheetal_f_khan Photograph: @khushgulati Managed by: @bethetribe #superdancerchapter3 #judge #dance #children #show #television #kids #talent #dancer #dancers #wine #marsala #shimmer #shine #lehenga #indowestern #lotd #ootd #semifinale
On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in 2007 film Apne as Sunny Deol’s wife. The actor has given many big hits to the entertainment industry including Dhadkan, Rishtey, Life in a… Metro among others. She made her debut from Bollywood film Baazigar in 1993.