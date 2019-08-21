Shilpa Shetty recently announced her comeback to films after 13 years in Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia's film Nikamma to be directed by Sabbir Khan. The shooting of the film kick-started on Tuesday. See the latest picture from the sets of the film posted by Shilpa Shetty on social media.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty will be seen on the silver screens after 13 years. Recently, Shilpa has signed a film with director Sabbir Khan titled Nikamma. Apart from Shilpa, the action entertainer will feature Abhimanyu Dassani, who is the son of famous actor Bhagyashree and Shirley Setia, who is a singer and social media sensation.

Recently, Shilpa Shetty took to Instagram and shared the news of her returning to sets of the movies. With the photo, she wrote a wonderful saying she missed doing films and it will be fun to work with Abhimanyu and Sabbir. In the film, she will be playing the role of Avni which she revealed in one of the photos. The shooting of the action entertainer has begun and Shilpa is really excited to make a comeback in films after more than a decade.

Shilpa made the announcement to return to films on August 1 with Nikamma, she said her sabbatical of 13 years will soon come to an end. In an interview, Shilpa said she will be seen in a different avatar in the film and she’ll be happy working with Sabbir. She also added, the movie will be refreshing and unique and she has never played such role before. She can’t wait for the audience to see her in the new avatar.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in 2007 film Apne as Sunny Deol’s wife. The actor has given many big hits to the entertainment industry including Dhadkan, Rishtey, Life in a… Metro among others. She made her debut from Bollywood film Baazigar in 1993.

