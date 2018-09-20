Shilpa Shetty’s sartorial wardrobe choices have hardly failed to impress the fashion police. This time at the trailer launch of her web series Hear Me, Love me, she looks beautiful as ever in the outfit styled by Mohit Rai. She has shared a photograph on her Instagram.

Donning a Mohit Rai's cold shoulder white top with cream coloured pants, she can be seen giving major fashion goals.

Styled by Madhurina Khale, Shilpa Shetty kept her hair open. The statement earrings by Nikhil Thampi and off-white coloured Aldo stilletos rounded her look-out. As usual, her poised smile added an elegance in her overall look.

She made her appearance at the trailer launch of Hear Me, Love Me. Hear Me, Love Me, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 28. The series follows a single woman looking for love.

Shilpa wore the attire as her outfit of the day.

This is not the first time that Shilpa Shetty has shared her photographs on Instagram. Take a look at various other photos.

Recently, the actor celebrated the Ganesh Chaturthi and brought Ganpati bappa at her home. Several photographs an videos started surfacing on the Internet where she can be seen dancing in joy.

Shilpa Shetty is away from the limelight for quite some time. On being asked about her comeback in the industry, in an interview to a leading daily, Shilpa Shetty said that she was opened for the offers if she would get something new and interesting.

