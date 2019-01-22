Shilpa Shetty Kundra is widely famous for her hot dancing moves in songs like Chura Ke Dil Mera Goriya Chali and Main Aai Hoon U.P. Bihar Lootne and many more. The Internet sensation has about 9.1 million followers on Instagram which proves that she still conquers her fans heart. In her recent uploads, the actor looks breathtaking in stylish attire, have a look.

Shilpa Shetty photos: Bollywood glam doll Shilpa Shetty Kundra is among the most trending faces of the Bollywood industry. She is widely famous for being a fitness enthusiast and inspire her fans with her various yoga sessions on social media. The Internet sensation has a huge fan base and flourishes herself well in various trendy outfits she carries. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share her stylish picture in a dark blue dress with a front slit. The most trending part about her looks is her big earrings. With mild makeup, nude lipstick and tight bun, the actor is looking ravishing in the stylish dress.

Producer, model and an actor Shilpa Shetty excels in every domain. The hardworking girl has excelled in Kannada, Telugu and Tamil films as well. The hottie is best known for performing outstandingly in the songs like Main Aai Hoon U.P Bihar Lootne, Chura Ke Dil Mera, Deewana Dil Ko Jaane and many more.

Her hot dance moves and impressive looks stun everyone on the Internet which proves the hottie to be her fans favourite, even after so many years. The actor got married to Raj Kundra in the year 2009. Some time back Shilpa along with her husband was stuck in some controversies but soon after both solved all the knots. Currently, she has been serving as a judge on Sony channel with judges Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.

