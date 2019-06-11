Shilpa Shetty magazine cover: The fit and fabulous Shilpa Shetty recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her latest magazine Femina cover, dressed in an orange bikini and white mini skirt. The post has already crossed 117k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal and long lasting beauty

Shilpa Shetty magazine cover: Shilpa Shetty is a star and she knows it from her fit and curvaceous body to her sizzling dance moves the dusky actor can give other Bollywood stars a run for their money! Recently the 44-year-old took to her official Instagram handle to share another of her gorgeous look from Miss Femina cover.

Dressed in an ornage bikini, Shilpa is surely a sight for sore eyes! The post has already crossed 117k likes and the comments section is brimming with compliments for her ethereal and long lasting beauty. She captioned her post as- Yaaaayyy! It’s out June Cover girl for Femina India. Thankyouuuu for convincing me… It’s a Sizzling Cover!! With Hashtags #femina #covergirl #poser #swimsuit#heat #summervibes #gratitude #hot#fitness #motivation.

Without any further delay, check out her post here:

Well, isn’t she a sight for sore eyes? We bet she is! The photo received a lot of appreciations from many Bollywood celebrities among which Varun Dhawan, Shamita Shetty, Sophie Choudry also praised the forty-four-year-old on her curvaceous body and her to die for looks.

Check out their comments here:

Shilpa Shetty started her acting career back in 1993 with Baazigar and then featured in more than forty films such as Aag, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Aao Pyaar Karen, Gambler, Hathkadi, Mr Romeo, Chhote Sarkar, Prithvi, Himmat, Insaaf, Auzaar, Pardesi Babu, Aakrosh, Indian, Phir Milenge, Dus, FAreb, Junoon, and many more.

