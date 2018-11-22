Shilpa Shetty photos: Actor, yoga guru and fitness icon Shilpa Shetty has shared her pictures from Maldives' Kanuhura beach. In her latest photos, Shilpa Shetty was wearing a blue color biking, in which she looked stunning and super hot. The picture received a great response from her fans as it was like by thousands of netizens and the comment section under her photos has been flooded with compliments.

Shilpa Shetty photos: Actor and fitness model Shilpa Shetty seems to be enjoying her time in the sun at Kanuhura beach in the Maldives with her husband, Raj Kundra, and son, Viaan. Shilpa Shetty took the photo-sharing site Instagram to share her latest photos and video, which have set the internet on fire. In her latest photo, the 42-year-old actor was donning a blue color bikini with big sunglasses. The sun-kissed picture was complimented with her beautiful smile, which was enough to describe that she had an amazing time on the beach.

Shilpa Shetty captioned her photo, “Soaking in the Maldivian Sun and loving it.. 😎If I had my way, would live here or the rest of my life 😍💖 #beachbody #waterbaby #bikini #anniversary #9yrs #peace #gratitude #maldives #timelessmemories #sun.”

Shilpa Shetty’s bikini avatar reminds us of her Shut Up And Bounce days. The song from film Dostana featured actor John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan with fitness diva. According to the reports, Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her digital debut with a dating reality show “Hear Me Love Me” as host.

