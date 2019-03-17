Director Anurag Basu recently planned something very dangerous on the sets of Super Dancer 3. He played a prank on Shilpa Shetty and texted Shilpa's mother that her daughter had a fight with her husband Raj Kundra and both of them are getting divorced.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra are one of the adorable couples of the industry and both of them leaves no chance of giving major couples goals on social media. Starting from a heartfelt post on Valentine, dance video to poolside pictures, the couple leaves no stone unturned to shower love on each other. Recently, director Anurag Basu’s and choreographer Geeta Kapoor decided to play a prank on Shilpa and planned something very dangerous. Both of them, almost got the couple divorced. Here’s what happened– While shooting for Super Dancer 3, Anurag Basu got hold Shilpa’s phone and further texted her mother that Shilpa had a big fight with her husband Raj Kundra and both of them are now getting divorced. While Shilpa was not aware of the prank and was busy having conversations with Farah Khan, who was the guest of the show. Further, Geeta informed Shilpa about the divorce. After listening to this, Shilpa immediately came into action, took her phone from Anurag and called her mother to explain that it was just a prank by Anurag Dada.

Talking about Shilpa Shetty’s work, though the actor is not appearing in movies but has a list of Tv reality shows. Shilpa Shetty is among the fittest actors of the industry and keeps urging people to eat healthy. In an Interview, she also said that she still can’t believe when she sees her old films and hides under her sofa when something like this comes across her Television screens. The hottie also announced in January that she will be coming up with a health app soon. Currently, the actor is serving as a judge of the dancing reality show Super Dancer 3 with co-hosts Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapur. Shilpa commenced her acting career in 1993 with the thriller film Baazigar and won awards for her role. Post to which she started appearing in hit films like Jaanwar, Dhadkan, Garv, Pardesi Babu and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More