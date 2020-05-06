Celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra have recreated Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana's song Kalla Sohna Nai on TikTok. Himanshi Khurana has thanked the couple for all the love on Twitter.

The 13th season of Bigg Boss was as much as in news for its controversial fights as much as it was for its romances. In this season, one couple which took everyone by a surprise was Kashmir-based-model Asim Riaz and Punjabi singer Himanshi Khurana. Even though Himanshi Khurana was in a relationship with someone else when she entered the house, Asim’s loving nature made her heart flutter. By the end of the show, they confessed their love for each other and officially entered into a relationship. The adorable chemistry between Asim and Himanshi made fans go gaga over them and ship as them ‘AsiManshi’.

It is their this massive fan following and heartwarming chemistry that made them land a music video together Kalla Sohna Nai, which is receiving love and appreciation from all around the country. Recently, Asim and Himanshi were in for a sweet surprise as celebrity couple Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra made a TikTok video on their song Kalla Sohna Nai.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty can be seen teasing her husband Raj Kundra while lipsyncing Kalla Sohna Nai song. While she does that, Raj Kundra is seen abiding to all her wishes. The video is super cute and will definitely bring a smile on your face. Reacting to the couple’s TikTok video, Himanshi thanked them for all the love and support.

Thank u for all d love 💗 https://t.co/Vy2eSF6zMy — Himanshi khurana (@realhimanshi) April 9, 2020

On the work front, Asim Riaz has been reportedly approached for Salman Khan’s upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Meanwhile, Himanshi Khurana was recently seen in a music video titled O Jaanwale alongside Akhil Sachdeva.

