Shilpa Shetty recently shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen enjoying on a cruise having a special Marilyn Monroe moment. The actor has gone for a family holiday in London and is treating her fans with pictures and videos on social media.

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty recently took to Instagram and shared a short clip on social media. After posting the video, it got trending on google and fans are loving the Marilyn Monroe moment shared by the actor.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty is seen standing on a cruise posing for the camera. Soon she had a Marilyn Monroe moment when her dress slid up and she grabbed her outfit posing like Marilyn Monroe’s famous picture.

Shilpa Shetty is currently holidaying in London with her family. The hot actress is a super mom too. Shilpa never fails to disappoint her fans by posting pictures and videos on Instagram. Lately, she has been enjoying her vacation with family and is treating her fans by posting highlights of her family trip. The actor is also a fitness freak and likes to keep her fitness regime on point. Being a mother, Shilpa knows how to give major fitness goals.

Watch the video here:

Meanwhile, Shilpa has not been part of films for a long time and is seen spending quality with her family. Shilpa was last seen judging a dance reality show Super Dancers season 3. She will be making her comeback from Ramesh Taurani’s next unnamed film featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam along with her. The movie will be a romantic comedy.

Shilpa has given significant performances in movies like Dhadkan, Rishtey, Apne and many others. She’s also been a part of many big hits of the Bollywood industry. The actor is married to businessman Raj Kundra and has a seven-year-old son named Viaan Raj Kundra.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App