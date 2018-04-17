Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her digital debut as the host of Amazon Prime's dating reality show 'Hear Me. Love Me.' In the show, young women will get an opportunity to go on 3 blind dates with their suitable love interest while the the men will be wearing a mini camera around their neck. Hear Me. Love Me tests the notion whether looks are everything when it comes to modern relationships.

After mesmerising the audiences on the silver screen as well as featuring as a dance reality show judge on Indian television, Bollywood diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra is all set to make her digital debut with Amazon Prime’s new dating reality series titled ‘Hear Me. Love Me.” In the series, women aged between 21-32 will be set up on 3 blind dates in a single day where they will not be able to see the face of their suitable love interest. Whereas, the men will be seen wearing a mini camera around their neck, thereby eliminating the possibility of looks affecting the women’s decision at an early stage.

In a conversation with a leading daily, Shilpa revealed, “I am thrilled to make my digital debut with Amazon Prime Video with this unique reality show. I am sure all of us have wondered if looks are everything when it comes to dating. Hear Me. Love Me. puts this concept to the test! The format of this unusual and edgy reality show revolves around dating through the heart.” The diva further added that the real problem with modern day relationships is that people don’t want to listen to each other, which is why the name of the show is ‘Hear Me. Love Me’.

Speaking about the show, Vijay Subramaniam, Director, Content, Amazon Prime Video India, said, “This show is fun and fresh and we believe it will appeal to our current and future Prime members. It is based on the premise of choosing a date, but with a big twist and in a never before seen format in India. I think Shilpa is a great fit for this show and the audience will love the role she plays in this Prime Original. We’re excited to add Hear Me. Love Me. to the slate of innovative shows we’re making for our Prime members.”

