After a decade-plus gap, Shilpa Shetty is all set to make her Bollywood comeback with a comedy film starring Diljit Dosanjh and Yami Gautam in lead roles. It is expected to go on floors in August this year.

Shilpa Shetty’s Bollywood comeback: The 44-year-old, Shilpa Shetty, who was last seen in 2007 release Apne featuring Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Katrina KAif, and Dharmendra is all set to return to the silver screens with a bang! As per reports, Shilpa Shetty will be working in an untitled comedy film starring Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh and URI actor Yami Gautam in key roles.

If reports go by, it is speculated that Shilpa Shetty will be playing the role of a writer. The movie will be produced by Ramesh Taurani under the banner Tips and will mark as the directorial debut of Aziz Mirza’s son Haroun. Penned by Vibha Singh and Arshad Sayed, the movie is set to go on floors this August.

Shilpa Shetty might not be any movies for over a decade but manages to garner limelight with her fit and hot body, her photo-worthy vacations with family and her television reality shows. Currently, the diva is enjoying some family time in London and Greece, and after her long vacation is over she will start prepping for her Bollywood comeback.

Meanwhile, Diljit Dosanjh is busy with cop comedy spoof Arjun Patiala and Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer Good News. On the other hand, Uri actor Yami Gautam who was last seen in Uri is currently shooting for Bala with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pedneakr. The movie will release by the end of this year November 22.

