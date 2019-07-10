Shilpa Shetty to return to silver screens: Shilpa Shetty who has won hearts of many is all set to return to silver screens after a gap of eleven years! The diva keeps on updating her fans with back to back super hot pictures on Instagram.

Shilpa Shetty to return to silver screens: Shilpa Shetty is undoubtedly and undeniably one of the sexiest actresses of the Bollywood industry. From her curvaceous body to her hit songs, the 44-year-old still is one of the most desirable actors. The star has kept herself busy with a variety of projects be it ad campaigns or judging reality shows, Shilpa Shetty often gives her fans a sneak peek into her life via social media.

Despite so many appearances on social media and television shows, Shilpa Shetty didn’t appear in any movies as a lead actor or even for a cameo role but now for all her fans, there is good news! Shilpa Shetty is planning to return to silver screens after a gap of eleven years!

The actor has been taking her time and weighing her options as she wants to renter with a bang. Shilpa is likely to make her comeback with two mega-budget movies. While the details are under wraps and an official announcement is still in waiting, Shilpa Shetty too hasn’t confirmed any news. She was last seen in Dishkiyaoon in an item song as well as a producer.

She started her acting career back in 1993 with Baazigar for which she bagged many awards. Since then she has featured in many multi starrer projects such as Aag, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Gambler, Mr. Romeo, Aao Pyaar Karen, Himmat, Prithvi, Insaaf, and many more.

Currently, Shilpa Shetty is vacationing with hubby and kids in London and keeps on sharing cute videos from her outing.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App