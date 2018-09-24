Shilpa Shetty has been trolled for her racist experience at the Sydney airport. She shared her ordeal in an Instagram post where she discussed the whole experience. However, the post didn't go well with a certain section of the netizens and they chose to troll her on social media. Check out the latest update

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who didn’t have a pleasant experience with Quantas Airlines while heading to Melbourne from Sydney, recently took to Instagram on Saturday and shared her ordeal for an alleged racist experience. While some came out in support of the actor, a certain section of the netizens chose to troll her.

One of the users asked the actor why should she get an extra privilege and further added that the bag was definitely oversized. He added that she should not have carried the bag in the cabin. While other user stated that she should stop the drama as the bag looks like an oversized bag. Similarly, another user quoted that there was nothing to do with the racism as the actor might not have a judgment of the weight of the bag initially.

Recently, in an Instagram post, an upset Shilpa Shetty discussed her ordeal about her alleged racist experience where she was not treated properly by the ground staff members of the Airlines. In her post, she has mentioned that the airline staff’s behaviour was racially motivated and wanted the Quantas Airways to take notice of the incident.

In the photograph, she can be seen sitting with her ‘half empty bag’ at the airport.

She is not the only celebrity who faced a similar experience as recently Richa Chadha also experienced a similar incident while she was exiting Georgia.

Shilpa Shetty is best known for her roles in Life In A…Metro and Dhadkan. Shilpa had also been the winner of British reality show Big Brother 5, where she also faced the similar experience. The actress is married to businessman Raj Kundra and the couple are parents to six-year-old Viaan.

