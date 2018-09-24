Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty, who didn’t have a pleasant experience with Quantas Airlines while heading to Melbourne from Sydney, recently took to Instagram on Saturday and shared her ordeal for an alleged racist experience. While some came out in support of the actor, a certain section of the netizens chose to troll her.

One of the users asked the actor why should she get an extra privilege and further added that the bag was definitely oversized. He added that she should not have carried the bag in the cabin.  While other user stated that she should stop the drama as the bag looks like an oversized bag. Similarly, another user quoted that there was nothing to do with the racism as the actor might not have a judgment of the weight of the bag initially.

Recently, in an Instagram post, an upset Shilpa Shetty discussed her ordeal about her alleged racist experience where she was not treated properly by the ground staff members of the Airlines. In her post, she has mentioned that the airline staff’s behaviour was racially motivated and wanted the Quantas Airways to take notice of the incident.

 In the photograph, she can be seen sitting with her ‘half empty bag’ at the airport.

Subject: #Qantas airways @qantas This should get your attention! Travelling from Sydney to Melbourne and at the check in counter met a grumpy #Mel ( that’s her name)who decided it was “OK” to speak curtly to “US” ( Brown people!!) travelling together ,I was flying business and had 2 bags (my allowance)and she insisted and decided my half empty Duffel bag was oversized( to check in!!) So she sent us to check it in at the other counter dealing with “Oversized luggage” ..there a Polite lady(yes this one was) said ..”this ISN’T an oversized bag, pls check this in manually if u can at another counter” ( all this happening while the counter is going to shut in 5 mins) As the manual check in wasn’t going thru for 5 mins( we tried) I went upto #Mel and requested her to put the bag thru as her colleague said it wasn’t an oversized bag.. She refused again.. Just being adamant especially when I told her this is causing a lot of inconvenience .. We had no time to waste so we ran to the oversized baggage counter and requested her to put the bag through which she did after I told her that #Rude #Mel had issues !!!…. to which another colleague joined in an reiterated my duffle wasn’t oversized and could’ve easily been checked in. The point is .. This piece is only for #qantas airlines to know and take cognisance .. that their staff must be taught to be helpful and TONE can’t change with preference to #COLOUR .”WE” are NOT #pushovers and they MUST know that being #callous and #Rude will NOT BE TOLERATED 🙏✋🏼💔. Ps: Please tell me if that bag in the picture is oversized??!! @australia @visitmelbourne @travel #truthmustbetold #bemused #uncalledfor #standup #equality #whatswrongisnotright #instapic #travelwoes #shocking #nightmare #notcool

She is not the only celebrity who faced a similar experience as recently Richa Chadha also experienced a similar incident while she was exiting Georgia. 

Shilpa Shetty is best known for her roles in  Life In A…Metro and Dhadkan. Shilpa had also been the winner of British reality show Big Brother 5, where she also faced the similar experience. The actress is married to businessman Raj Kundra and the couple are parents to six-year-old Viaan.

