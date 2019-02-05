Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde is likely to join the Congress, said reports. The actor has not confirmed the reports yet. The actor made her debut to the small screen in 1999 but it was a soap opera titled Bhabhi, which brought the spotlight on her in 2002.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain star Shilpa Shinde is likely to join politics. A report in the Times Now said that the Bigg Boss 11 winner would join the Congress, however, no confirmation has come from actor’s part. The actor made her debut to the small screen in 1999 but it was a soap opera titled Bhabhi, which brought the spotlight on her in 2002. The actor then gained massive popularity after she played Angoori Bhabhi in TV sitcom Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai. The actor then triggered a huge controversy after she quit the show citing health issues. The actor got into a bitter battle with the producers of the show who targeted the actor for breach of contract.

The actor then appeared in the famous reality TV show Bigg Boss season 11 and came out to be the winner of the show hosted by Salman Khan. The actor has also worked in a couple of Telugu films. The actor also appeared in few other projects including Bigg Boss 11, Entertainment Ki Raat, Jio Dhan Dhana Dhan and Dus Ka Dum. A few days ago, the actor quit the micro-blogging site, Twitter after some people left negative comments regarding her family.

Born on August 28, 1977, Shinde was about to get married to her boyfriend Romit Raj in 2009 but the wedding was called off after Shinde failed to meet the demands of Raj and his family. Apart from this, Shinde suffered depression after her father died in 2013 of Alzheimer’s disease.

