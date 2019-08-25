Bhabhi Ji Ghar Pe Hai Actress Shilpa Shinde comes in support of singer Mika Singh and requests the television fraternity to be on his side. Scroll for more details and video.

Television actor, Bigg Boss winner and politician Shilpa Shinde has come out in support of singer Mika Singh who got banned by Indian industry for performing in Pakistan after article 370 abrogation. Taking to her official social media handle, Shilpa Shinde best known as Angoori Bhabhi said in the video said that- Artists have no boundaries, and that she completely supports Mika Singh, it is sad to see how the singer was pressured and forced to apologize nationally to get the ban removed by the two showbiz bodies of the nation for performing in Pakistan.

Furthermore, Shilpa Shinde said that if she gets an invite from Pakistan she will go too. He is an artist who has a right to earn bread and butter and if actors like Salman Khan, Shah Ruk Khan, or a singer like Mika Singh stop performing will that curb terrorism and war? Moving on Shilpa Shinde later in the video requested her television fraternity members to support Mika Singh and not boycott him. The actor has extended her support and has asked all to support him.

For the unaware, after the article 370 abrogation, ties between the two neighboring countries went bad and Pakistan first made the choice of banning the Indian film releases in their country to which India later released a statement that no actor, singer or any film will be released in Pakistan. But after that Mika Singh, the singer went to Pakistan for former president cousin wedding and a video clip went viral because of which the whole issue started. Later after getting banned by agencies he apologized publically and said he won’t perform in Pakistan ever and hence the ban was revoked.

Check out Shilpa Shinde’s video here:

#ShilpaShinde expresses her urge to all TV Artist to remain sorted.

No federation has right to impose ban on any artist from performing anywhere. pic.twitter.com/Eo5hwvipJo — Ashutosh Shinde (@ShindeAshutosh) August 21, 2019

