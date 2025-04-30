Shine Tom Chacko Checks Into Rehab Days After Getting Bail In Drugs Case, To Be Monitored By Excise Department

Following the complaint, Kochi Police raided a hotel where Chacko was reportedly staying and using drugs. The actor allegedly fled the scene when officers arrived, but was later taken into custody and granted bail the same day.

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been admitted to a de-addiction centre in Kerala

Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko has been admitted to a de-addiction centre in Kerala following serious accusations of drug abuse and inappropriate behaviour by actress Vincy Aloshious.

The actress lodged a formal complaint with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, claiming that Chacko misbehaved with her on the set of their movie Soothravakyam.

According to Vincy, Chacko allegedly entered her changing room and offered to “fix her dress” — actions she said were taken under the influence of narcotics.

Police Raid and Drug Case

Following the complaint, Kochi Police raided a hotel where Chacko was reportedly staying and using drugs. The actor allegedly fled the scene when officers arrived, but was later taken into custody and granted bail the same day.

During police interrogation, Shine Tom Chacko reportedly admitted to using narcotic substances and expressed his willingness to recover from the addiction.

As per a report by Mathrubhumi, Chacko will receive rehabilitation through the Kerala government’s ‘Vimukthi’ de-addiction programme, which is monitored by the Excise Department. His treatment comes amidst a broader investigation into a growing drug racket in the Malayalam film industry.

Linked to Ongoing Ganja Case Involving Other Celebrities

Earlier this month, Chacko and actor Sreenath Bhasi were interrogated in connection with a hybrid ganja case. Directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamza were also arrested in the same investigation.

The racket was exposed when Excise officials in Alappuzha seized Rs 2 crore worth of hybrid ganja from two individuals, Christina and Feroz.

Christina reportedly informed authorities that she had consumed drugs with both Chacko and Bhasi.

While Chacko has not released an official statement regarding the arrest or his rehabilitation, he reportedly apologized to Vincy Aloshious, stating that the incident was not intentional.