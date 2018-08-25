Salman Khan recently shared a picture through his Twitter handle, which has been doing the rounds on social media. This time, the actor has shared a picture with his mother Salma Khan and you can't afford to miss it at all. Earlier too, the actor shared a jaw-dropping photo of his which was taking the Internet by storm.

Ever since Bollywood heartthrob, Salman Khan has landed into Malta for the second schedule of his upcoming movie Bharat, his fans are on a treat as the actor is back to back sharing numerous pictures from his trip. Recently, the actor shared an adorable picture with mother Salma Khan and you can’t afford to miss it. The actor is enjoying family time in Malta and was seen exploring the place with his mother Salma Khan.

Currently, the actor is busy shooting for the movie Bharat which is bankrolled by his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The movie also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Tabu. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit. the film is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid in 2019.

Bada wala blessing getting to spend time wid ur Maa . #MaltaDiaries #Bharat pic.twitter.com/nNdzXlo2aD — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 25, 2018

Yeh bandhan toh .. pyaar ka bandhan hai #Bharat pic.twitter.com/5pM9eF93SE — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 20, 2018

Acchi photo khichne ke liye bahut focus karna padta hai . Actually true for everything in life . pic.twitter.com/G0sGWCBNiO — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 13, 2018

With the love of my life pic.twitter.com/bHHSALxAE6 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 12, 2018

Starting the shooting schedule of #Bharat in Malta, lovely country . pic.twitter.com/SFVSY3iMes — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) August 10, 2018

