Ever since Bollywood heartthrob, Salman Khan has landed into Malta for the second schedule of his upcoming movie Bharat, his fans are on a treat as the actor is back to back sharing numerous pictures from his trip. Recently, the actor shared an adorable picture with mother Salma Khan and you can’t afford to miss it. The actor is enjoying family time in Malta and was seen exploring the place with his mother Salma Khan.
We are quite sure that Salman’s fans must be having the best time of their life as the actor has been sharing continuously sharing his shirtless pictures. Earlier too, the actor shared a jaw-dropping photo of his which was taking the Internet by storm.
Currently, the actor is busy shooting for the movie Bharat which is bankrolled by his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri. The movie also features Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani, Sunil Grover, Nora Fatehi and Tabu. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar and bankrolled by Atul Agnihotri, Alvira Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Nikhil Namit. the film is scheduled to hit the screens on Eid in 2019.