Thackeray screening: Recently, Bal Thackeray’s biopic named Thackeray featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amrita Rao conducted a special screening in Mumbai last night. Directed by Abhijit Panse and produced by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, the movie is highly anticipated and the excitement level of the fans are also amplified due to its special starcast. Nawazuddin will be seen playing the role of the founder of Shiv Sena– Balasaheb Thackeray and Amrita Rao as his wife Meena Tai Thackeray. The most special thing is that Amrita will be appearing on the screens after six years. Moreover, Thackeray son Uddhav and grandson Aaditya Thackeray also came to attend the special screening of the film. Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde also came to attend the event.

The bilingual biographical film on Shiv Sena head is likely to release in Hindi and Marathi on January 25, 2019, and its official trailer was released on December 26, 2018.

Here are some photos from the screening event:

In a conversation with a media portal, Amrita Rao revealed and shared her experience that she didn’t have a choice as the producer Sanjay Raut and director Abhijit Panse closed the script in front of her and said that they have already imagined her in Meena Thackeray’s role. She further added upon that it will be an honour for her to work in this film and also to share the screens with such experienced actors. Though the role was challenging, she did it with full honesty and energy.

