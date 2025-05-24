Home
Sunday, May 25, 2025
Live Tv
  Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: "I Didn't Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me"

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: “I Didn’t Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me”

At the Thug Life audio launch, Shiva Rajkumar passionately praised Kamal Haasan, calling himself a lifelong fan and sharing emotional memories and a heartfelt song dedication.

Shiva Rajkumar Declares Undying Love For Kamal Haasan At Thug Life Audio Launch: "I Didn't Bathe For Three Days After He Hugged Me"


At the much-anticipated Thug Life audio launch, held today after being postponed due to the India-Pakistan geopolitical situation, actor Shiva Rajkumar made a heartfelt and energetic guest appearance that captivated the audience. The event, which marks the grand reunion of Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam after 38 years since Nayakan, was filled with emotional tributes and cinematic nostalgia.

Shiva Rajkumar opened his speech with unabashed admiration: “I am a fan of Kamal Haasan. I never miss his movies on the first day, first show.”

He added, “I like his smile, I like his eyes, I like his personality I like everything about him,” drawing thunderous applause and a warm smile from Kamal Haasan, who was present on stage.

The Bhairathi Ranagal actor went on to share an extraordinary fan moment, one that has now become the highlight of the event.

“Kamal Haasan once visited my home and hugged me. I didn’t bathe for three days after that. I wanted his smell, his odour to stay with me,” he said, triggering laughter and applause across the venue.

Further expressing his fierce loyalty as a fan, Shiva added: “Even if someone criticizes Kamal sir’s films, I defend them. I always find only good things to say. I have even fought people for that.”

He also recounted a touching personal memory from his recovery period in the U.S. after surgery. “I was in Miami in December for my surgery, and Kamal sir called me from Chicago. I was so happy. After our conversation, he said, ‘You don’t know, Shivanna I had tears in my eyes after speaking to you.’ That moment felt like my father talking to me. I will never forget it.”

To conclude his emotional speech, Shiva Rajkumar sang “Ore Naal Unnai Naan”, a classic song from Kamal Haasan’s 1978 film Ilamai Oonjal Aadukirathu, leaving the audience visibly moved.

The Thug Life audio launch was originally scheduled for May 16 but was delayed in light of ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan. The film, one of the most awaited of the year, is now set for a theatrical release on June 5.

Shiva Rajkumar Shiva Rajkumar Kamal Haasan Thug Life audio launch 2025 Thug Life June 5 release

