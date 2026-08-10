Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva

Graphic India, the studio behind the popular animated franchise The Legend of Hanuman, is taking on a much larger mythological canvas with Shiva: The Adiyogi. The studio has partnered with Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru for an animated feature that will explore Shiva as Adiyogi, the first Yogi and the first Guru. The film is based on a story by Sadhguru and award-winning creator Sharad Devarajan, who is also serving as its producer, co-creator and writer. The project aims to bring Indian mythology to a global audience through an ambitious mix of animation, romance, spirituality and action.

What Is Shiva: The Adiyogi About?

The story will explore the circumstances that led Shiva to share his knowledge with humanity. The narrative will move between the darkness before creation and the mountains of Kailash, while examining themes of love, loss, anger, devotion and spiritual awakening.

One of its major storylines will feature Veerabhadra, a powerful being born from grief, whose rampage forms part of the film’s larger mythological conflict. The story will also follow two women whose devotion becomes crucial as Shiva contemplates withdrawing from existence. Sadhguru said the film presents Shiva not simply as a deity, but as Adiyogi and Adiguru, the first Yogi and the first teacher.

Sadhguru, Graphic India Aim For Global Animated Epic

For Devarajan, Shiva: The Adiyogi offers an opportunity to explore the origins of wisdom through a cinematic story that combines mythology with large-scale spectacle. The makers have described the film as a global animated feature designed to bring Indian mythology to audiences beyond India. The project also marks another major mythological venture for Graphic India after The Legend of Hanuman, which has emerged as one of India’s most recognisable animated mythology franchises.

With its focus on Shiva’s mythology, cosmic conflict, and the origins of yogic wisdom, Shiva: The Adiyogi is shaping up to be an ambitious attempt to bring an Indian spiritual epic to the international animation stage.