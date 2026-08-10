LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva

Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva

Graphic India, the studio behind The Legend of Hanuman, has joined hands with Sadhguru for Shiva: The Adiyogi, an animated feature exploring the origin of Shiva’s yogic wisdom, love, loss and cosmic power.

Shiva: The Adiyogi (Photo:X)
Shiva: The Adiyogi (Photo:X)

Published By: Shiwani Kumari
Published: Mon 2026-08-10 15:59 IST

Graphic India, the studio behind the popular animated franchise The Legend of Hanuman, is taking on a much larger mythological canvas with Shiva: The Adiyogi. The studio has partnered with Isha Foundation founder Sadhguru for an animated feature that will explore Shiva as Adiyogi, the first Yogi and the first Guru. The film is based on a story by Sadhguru and award-winning creator Sharad Devarajan, who is also serving as its producer, co-creator and writer. The project aims to bring Indian mythology to a global audience through an ambitious mix of animation, romance, spirituality and action.

What Is Shiva: The Adiyogi About?

The story will explore the circumstances that led Shiva to share his knowledge with humanity. The narrative will move between the darkness before creation and the mountains of Kailash, while examining themes of love, loss, anger, devotion and spiritual awakening.

You Might Be Interested In

One of its major storylines will feature Veerabhadra, a powerful being born from grief, whose rampage forms part of the film’s larger mythological conflict. The story will also follow two women whose devotion becomes crucial as Shiva contemplates withdrawing from existence. Sadhguru said the film presents Shiva not simply as a deity, but as Adiyogi and Adiguru, the first Yogi and the first teacher.

Sadhguru, Graphic India Aim For Global Animated Epic

For Devarajan, Shiva: The Adiyogi offers an opportunity to explore the origins of wisdom through a cinematic story that combines mythology with large-scale spectacle. The makers have described the film as a global animated feature designed to bring Indian mythology to audiences beyond India. The project also marks another major mythological venture for Graphic India after The Legend of Hanuman, which has emerged as one of India’s most recognisable animated mythology franchises.

With its focus on Shiva’s mythology, cosmic conflict, and the origins of yogic wisdom, Shiva: The Adiyogi is shaping up to be an ambitious attempt to bring an Indian spiritual epic to the international animation stage.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva
Tags: Graphic IndiaShiva The Adiyogi

RELATED News

Priyanka Chopra Visits Mumbai’s Siddhivinayak Temple, Greets Fans In Traditional Look – WATCH

Singer Lucky Ali Gets Emotional At Concert, Says ‘I Carry My Burial Cloth’ – Watch Video

Tabu Gets Delhi HC Protection Against Obscene Online Content, Platforms Told To Remove Links Within 36 Hours

India’s Got Latent 2: Badshah, Harsh Limbachiyaa And Saurav Joshi To Join Samay Raina, When To Watch?

Amruta Khanvilkar Issues Legal Warning Over Himanshu Malhotra Separation Reports: ‘Baseless, Defamatory’

LATEST NEWS

Premier League Managers’ Salaries: From Mikel Arteta to Xabi Alonso — Top 5 Highest-Paid Managers Ranked

Who is Manav Sardana? Entrepreneur Who Purchased India’s Costliest Gurugram Penthouse For Rs 271 Crore

Mohun Bagan Thrash CISF Protectors 6-0 To Finish Durand Cup 2026 Group Stage With Perfect Record

Rs 271 Crore For A Penthouse! One Of Gurugram’s Costliest Luxury Homes Sold: What’s In It?

Pakistan National Champions Cup 2026: Full Schedule, Squads, Captains, Venues And Match Timings

Oshea Herbals Partners with Mrs. India 2026 as the Official Skincare Partner

RGIPT Welcomes New Batch at Orientation Programme 2026

Delhi Kanwar Yatra: Peak Movement Brings Traffic Jams, Noise And Unease For Residents

MPESB Recruitment 2026: 12 Exams To Be Conducted In 5 Months For 19000 Posts

Google Drive-Photos Backup Ending Today: Settings You Must Change To Protect Photos, Videos And More

Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva
Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva
Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva
Shiva: The Adiyogi: The Legend Of Hanuman Makers Team Up With Sadhguru For Animated Epic On Lord Shiva

QUICK LINKS