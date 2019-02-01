Shivangi Joshi is among the most followed actors who leaves no chance of spreading her hotness magic on social media. Currently, the actor has conquered the heart of her fans with her stupendous role of Naira in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on Star Plus. The actor has a huge fan base and regularly updates her fans with her upgrades.

Shivangi Joshi is among the budding actors who entertains her fans with her hot and sexy photos on the Internet. The Internet sensation has about 2 million followers on Image-sharing platform Instagram which proves the diva to be her fans favourite. The hottie is an avid social media user and masters the talent of surprising her fans with her sensual avatars on the Internet. Currently, the actor is winning millions of hearts due to her outstanding role of Naira in the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show commenced in 2009 and is still on Television screens which proves that it is among the longest running Hindi Indian series on Television.

Earlier, Hina Khan was being featured in the show but she left it after some time. Talking about the professional front of Shivangi, she has been serving the Television industry since 2013 and commenced with serial named Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi. Shivangi is among the hottest actors and keeps updating her fans with her professional and personal upgrades. For her outstanding role, she has also received many awards like Best Jodi, Best Debut Female from Gold Awards in the year 2017-2018. Some of the shows in which Shivangi has worked are Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Begusarai , Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Box Cricket League 2, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and many more.

Here are some photos of the heartthrob which will set the Internet on fire–

