On the 5th of April, India created history by lighting Diya, torches, candles to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Narendra Modi asked to light the diya’s and candles right at 9 pm for 9 minutes, which was done to dispel the darkness of Coronavirus pandemic. Everyone, including the Bollywood stars, Tv stars came together and lit a lamp for the nation. The lighting of the lamp of the whole nation together showed the unity and strength to fight against the deadly coronavirus.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai famous star Shivangi Joshi also extended her support to 9 baje 9 minute in the cutest way possible. She lit the diyas and showed her support for the togetherness of the nation. While she was lighting the lamp, she was holding her nephew in her hand, who was looking very cute and adorable.

The actress shared her pictures on her social media account. In the pictures, it is visible that not one or two she lit many diyas and expressed her unity and love for the nation. Shivangi’s nephew who was in her arms was glancing at the plate of diyas very sweetly. Shivangi is looking extremely beautiful in her pink outfit and her nephew in yellow.

They both were looking very cute in the pictures and the star involving her little nephew for such a good gesture was commendable. Shivangi is spending her quarantine in Dehradun and she is spending her quality time with her family. The diva also said in an interview that she is enjoying the gala time with her niece and nephew during the quarantine.

