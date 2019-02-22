Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors SHivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are loved and adored by the fans for their cute romance on the show. The duo have given some major couple goals with their electrifying chemistry and are sliding their way into everyone's heart with Instagram photos. Shivangi Joshi has multiple photos with Mohsin Khan on her official Instagram account and these 10 of them will surely melt your heart!

One of the longest running Indian daily soaps, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is now starring two of the hottest telly stars Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi. The duo have not only impressed everyone with their on-screen electrifying romance but also keep on sharing photos from sets on their social media accounts. Giving everyone some major work romance goals, these two are becoming a social media sensation.

Mohsin Khan plays the role of Kartik and Shivangi Joshi is playing the role of Naira in the show. The duo carry an image of on-screen husband and wife and an off-screen couple. Yes! Rumours say that audience feel a string is attached between these two hearts and their Instagram updates say the same. Shivangi Joshi has a number of photos with Mohsin Khan on her official Instagram handle in which they can be seen posing like a real couple. Although, they have barely come on records to accept it but their Instagram PDAs say the same story.

Jointly named as Kaira by the fans, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi make a perfect couple. With their cute nok-jhoks and sizzling romance, the prove to be the right choice of continuing the franchise of Yeh rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo has become one of the most adored and beloved on-screen couple and people love to see their snaps on social media. Well, on that note, we have brought the best 10 of them. Take a look!

