Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan photos: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars, often called Kaira together are once again melting hearts with their super adorable photo. Shivangi Joshi keeps on sharing their cosy selfies and this time too, she is stealing the limelight with this spectacular still. In just a few hours of the post, fans started flooding it with comments and praises. Take a look!

Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan photos: The electrifying chemistry of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi has been melting a million hearts altogether. The duo who are currently playing the lead cast on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is once again stealing the limelight with their amazing clicks. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan are not only the much loved and adored on-screen Jodi but they are also giving couple goals with their real-life romance. The PDA of Shivangi Joshi Mohsin Khan keeps on creating a buzz on the internet as the duo never misses a chance to show their love.

Sliding their ways into everyone’s heart, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi are sharing some dreamy couple photos. Leaving everyone astonished, Shivangi Joshi took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her with beau Mohsin Khan and they both look adorable in it. While Shivangi Joshi can be seen donning a black attire, Mohsin Khan is posing in a maroon check shirt. The diva is smiling for the camera in her own natural ways while Mohsin is killing it with his expressions. Take a look at their latest Instagram photo!

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and fell for each other. Mohsin Khan plays the male lead Kartik while Shivangi has become the audience’s favourite with her role as Naira. Interestingly, the audience have started calling them Kaira by joining their names. In one of the interviews, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi accepted that they love the name too. The super cute nok-jhoks and sizzling romance of the duo have made the second instalment of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai a super hit show.

The duo have really hit it off on-screen as a young husband and wife and their real-life chemistry is also melting hearts now. While the audience love their jodi, their Instagram PDA says that the strings of their hearts have been attached for a very long time now. Giving fans major perfect couple goals, they have shared many photos on social media. Here are some of them!

