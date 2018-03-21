Hot, sexy and beautiful Shivangi Joshi is of the popular TV actress of the Indian Tv industry.The hot actress started acting and modelling from a very young age.She has been featured in many TV commercials adds. The beautiful actress Shivangi Joshi has also with many clothing brands. Shivangi Joshi is a very talented person.She has interest in Taekwondo and has also won a gold medal in the Taekwondo competition.
Her role of Naira is loved by her all fans. The bold actress is also very much active on her social media. She keeps on posting her pictures from her shoots and trips. Shivangi Joshi is also a fashion lover, she is always seen wearing trendy clothes. The Hot and beautiful actress is also good at dancing. She is a fun loving person. Shivangi Joshi likes to spend her free time with her friends. The hot actress is also in buzz for her affair with her co-star Mohsin Khan. The couple had always denied the rumours and clear their status with being just good friends.
Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shivangi Joshi:
Shivangi Joshi captivating look in maroon cold shoulder dress
Beautiful Shivangi Joshi poses in her pink dress
Shivangi Joshi sexy and classy in her black LBD
Shivangi Joshi mesmerizing in the Indian traditional wear
Hot Shivangi Joshi looks breathtaking in her red off shoulder gown
Shivangi Joshi alluring look in her backless printed dress
Sexy Shivangi Joshi rocks the look in the casual short denim and White Tees
Shivangi Joshi flaunting her black gown in the most glamorous look
Shivangi Joshi looks ravishing hot in the pink saree
Bold Shivangi Joshi inspiring us with her yoga fitness
