Hot, sexy and beautiful Shivangi Joshi, is a popular TV actress. She has acted in multiple Tv serials. She is best known for her role of Naira in the popular star plus serial "Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai". She started modelling from a very young age. She has been featured in many TV commercials including chocolates and cosmetic products. She keeps sharing her most beautiful photos on her social media accounts to stay in touch with her fans. We have curated some best, hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shivangi Joshi, take a look!

Hot, sexy and beautiful Shivangi Joshi is of the popular TV actress of the Indian Tv industry.The hot actress started acting and modelling from a very young age.She has been featured in many TV commercials adds. The beautiful actress Shivangi Joshi has also with many clothing brands. Shivangi Joshi is a very talented person.She has interest in Taekwondo and has also won a gold medal in the Taekwondo competition.

Her role of Naira is loved by her all fans. The bold actress is also very much active on her social media. She keeps on posting her pictures from her shoots and trips. Shivangi Joshi is also a fashion lover, she is always seen wearing trendy clothes. The Hot and beautiful actress is also good at dancing. She is a fun loving person. Shivangi Joshi likes to spend her free time with her friends. The hot actress is also in buzz for her affair with her co-star Mohsin Khan. The couple had always denied the rumours and clear their status with being just good friends.

Here are some hot, sexy and most beautiful photos of Shivangi Joshi:

Shivangi Joshi captivating look in maroon cold shoulder dress

Beautiful Shivangi Joshi poses in her pink dress

Shivangi Joshi sexy and classy in her black LBD

Shivangi Joshi mesmerizing in the Indian traditional wear

Hot Shivangi Joshi looks breathtaking in her red off shoulder gown

Shivangi Joshi alluring look in her backless printed dress

Sexy Shivangi Joshi rocks the look in the casual short denim and White Tees

Shivangi Joshi flaunting her black gown in the most glamorous look

Shivangi Joshi looks ravishing hot in the pink saree

Bold Shivangi Joshi inspiring us with her yoga fitness

❤️ A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Oct 3, 2015 at 7:21am PDT

#rhinefalls💙 A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Oct 1, 2016 at 10:59pm PDT

Dehradun fashion week #showstopper A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Aug 20, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

💐 A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Dec 17, 2017 at 7:20am PST

Happy Valentine's Day❤️ A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Feb 14, 2017 at 6:59am PST

@wrap.on ❤️ A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Oct 28, 2016 at 7:27am PDT

Outfit by @the_adhya_designer ❤️️ A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Jun 28, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

❤️ A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Dec 12, 2016 at 10:03pm PST

A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Bag:- @stylegrabberstore A post shared by शिवांगी जोशी (@shivangijoshi18) on Jun 6, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App