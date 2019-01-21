Shivangi Joshi knows how to slay it every time and her social media is a proof! Having achieved so much in such a young age is what Shivangi Joshi has done. Other than her superb performances, Shivangi Joshi is also stealing the limelight with her stunning social media photos. This throwback photo is going viral on the internet in which she is donning a beautiful floral backless dress.

Shivangi Joshi is one of the youngest yet most talented actors of the television industry. With her astonishing photos on social media, she takes the internet by a storm. Be it her pool photos, posing like a water baby or her royal gown in which she looks like a dream come true, every photo manages to steal the attention. Shivangi Joshi never fails to impress her fans and turn up the heat. Time and again, she posts the best of her looks to keep her fan following engaged.

The Instagram profile of Shivangi Joshi is studded with hot and happening photos. If you scroll down, you will come across a photo of her in a floral backless dress where she is looking absolutely stunning. Posing like a pro, SHivangi Joshi looks like a real-life diva. The photo seems to belong to some random photoshoot of the actor where she has styled her hair in a curly way which is indeed uplifting the look. Take a look at the stills!

The 23-year-old actor debuted in Hindi television industry with her popular show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi and since then she never looked back. However, these days she is winning hearts with her on-going show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she is playing the role of Naira. Shivangi Joshi’s on-screen romance with Mohsin Khan is being quite adored by the audience.

