Shivangi Joshi sexy photos: Telly actor Shivangi Joshi, who essays the role of Naira Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is winning hearts with her latest look. On January 21, the actor took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos. In the photos shared on her Instagram account, the actor can be seen looking stunning in a blush pink lehenga. Check out the photos here-

Rose to fame with her stint in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as Naira Goenka, Telly actor Shivangi Joshi has shined through as one of the most loved and adored personalities of Indian Television. With her adorable looks and impressive performance, Shivangi has carved a space for herself in the hearts of fans as the show continues to maintain its stronghold at the TRP charts. Not just on-screen Naira, the audience adores Shivangi Joshi as she is, which reflects in her massive fan following on social media.

As a pleasant surprise, the actor took to her official Instagram account a few hours ago to share a couple of her new photos in which she can be seen winning hearts with her ethnic avatar. Donning a blush pink floral lehenga with an organza dupatta, Shivangi looks alluring as she poses for the camera. To accentuate her look, the actor has teamed up her look with delicate choker necklace, matching earrings and a braided hair-do. To complete her look, Shivangi has gone for a dewy makeup look with a bright pink lip shade.

Looking absolutely beautiful, Shivangi’s look is definitely something one should bookmark this wedding season. Shared just 2 hours ago, the photo has already crossed 117,110 likes and the count is increasing rapidly. With this, the comment section under the photos have been flooded with a wave of positive comments. Before Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi has been a part of shows like Begusarai as Poonam Thakur and Beintehaa as Aayat Khan.

