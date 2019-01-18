One of the youngest and most-talented television divas is Shivangi Joshi who is taking the internet by a storm with her stunning photos these days. The actor who debuted with the show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi has become an internet sensation who garners a huge number of likes on every post of her.

Born in the year 1995, Shivangi Joshi is one of the loved and adored actresses of the Hindi film industry and keeps on hogging headlines for her hotness. The Pune born girl is currently the lead actress in Star Plus’s popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Emerging as a social media sensation, Shivangi Joshi knows very well how to keep her fans hitched. The stunning Instagram timeline of her is sure to leave anyone awestruck.

Shivangi Joshi was stuck with a household image until she started bombarding the Internet with her hot and happening photo updates. The real-life diva is a stylish 23-year old girl who keeps on swaying fans with her fashion experiments. This time too, she took to her official Instagram account to post photos of her in a black sexy backless gown looking astonishing as ever. Take a look at the glam doll’s classy yet sassy attire!

Shivangi Joshi enjoys a massive fan following of more than 2 million followers on her official Instagram account and is still melting hearts. Currently, she is in the zone of the limelight as she is playing the role of Naira in TV Serial Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai opposite Mohsin Khan. The actor made her debut in Hindi television with her show Khelti Hai Zindagi Aankh Micholi where she essayed the role of Nisha.

