Shivangi Joshi is one of the cutest actors of the television film industry who has given some superb performances in different television dramas including Beintehaa, Love By Chance, Begusarai, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Box Cricket League 2, Yeh Hai Aashiqui. The diva has also become a popular name of social media who knows how to steal hearts with a smile, the latest photo of her is proof! Take a look here

Shivangi Joshi is one of the most loved and adored television actors who has driven everyone crazy for her beauty. The diva who is currently winning hearts with her role in Star Plus’s show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai creates a buzz every time she posts a photo on her Instagram handle. Be it her casual random photos or the glammed up ootds, Shivangi Joshi keeps on hailing headlines for all of it.

The actor never fails to amaze her fans with her super-stylish dressing sense. Time and again, Shivangi Joshi becomes the talk-of-the-town for her hot and happening photos. This time too, the diva took to her official Instagram account to post a photo of her in a pastel lehenga looking absolutely dreamy. Shivangi Joshi can be seen posing in a beautiful background. Take a look at the adorable photos!

Shivangi Joshi is rising to become one of the most popular television divas. Often in news for her cute musically videos, Shivangi Joshi knows to steal the limelight. The actor has been the winner of many titles when she started her career, for example, Best Debut Female from Gold Awards in the year 2017-2018 and also Best Jodi award for the same.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More